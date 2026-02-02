Lee Sung Kyung, Han Ji Hyeon, Oh Ye Ju, And Lee Mi Sook Navigate Shifts Within The Family In New Drama “In Your Radiant Season”

MBC’s upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” has offered a glimpse into the family dynamic that will unfold!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

A central focus of the drama, the Nana Family, follows three sisters—Song Ha Ran, Song Ha Young (Han Ji Hyeon), and Song Ha Dam (Oh Ye Ju)—and their grandmother Kim Nana (Lee Mi Sook). After a tragedy broke their family apart, each of them has struggled to keep going in their own way, showing life after trauma and the true meaning of family.

Kim Nana is a first-generation designer who represents South Korea’s fashion industry and leads the Nana Atelier. A perfectionist who allows no room for mistakes, she hides a deep sense of responsibility and determination to protect her three granddaughters behind her cold exterior. Having lost her own child before her eyes, Kim Nana protects her granddaughters not with comforting words but with strict rules and steady responsibility.

Song Ha Ran, the eldest of the three sisters, has managed her emotions by immersing herself in work, trying to rebuild her life after it was suddenly shattered. Under her grandmother’s strict expectations, she has become the head designer at Nana Atelier, but she lives a guarded life, keeping everyone out of her personal space to avoid being hurt again.

Song Ha Young, the second sister and a junior designer on Design Team 1 at Nana Atelier, has a cheerful and straightforward personality. She is always smiling and playful, acting as a bright presence that lifts the heavy atmosphere at home. She also carries a realistic side, holding wounds that run deeper than anyone realizes.

Song Ha Dam, the youngest sister, shows both her cute, dependable side and her inner growth shaped by hidden wounds. To her grandmother, she is a perfect granddaughter; to her older sisters, a lovable sibling. Yet Ha Dam has grown tough for her age, determined not to be seen as a pitiful child. Her first act of rebellion becomes the spark that cracks the carefully maintained balance of her family’s world.

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

