Zo In Sung, Park Jeong Min, And Park Hae Joon Unleash Thrilling Action In New Film “HUMINT”

The upcoming film “HUMINT” has offered a glimpse at the action sequences set to unfold!

“HUMINT” is a spy action film that focuses on the conflict between North and South Korean agents as they investigate criminal activities near the Vladivostok border.

The film’s action highlights each character’s personality. Zo In Sung dazzles audiences with bold moves using his long arms and legs, while Park Jeong Min delivers precise, agent-style action based on hapkido. Adding to the intensity, Park Hae Joon raises the tension with raw, high-energy action using firearms.

Not only these three actors but also Jung Yoo Jin and Lee Shin Ki give fearless performances, bringing director Ryu Seung Wan and the production team’s carefully designed action sequences to life and enhancing the overall quality of the film.

The stills capture the film’s dynamic on-set energy. Chief Jo (Zo In Sung) draws attention with both hand-to-hand combat that overpowers opponents in an instant and calm gunplay under extreme circumstances.

Additionally, Park Geon (Park Jeong Min) driving a car while firing raises anticipation for the high-speed car chases set to unfold on screen.

Finally, Hwang Chi Seong (Park Hae Joon) aiming a gun at someone reveals his cold, ruthless character and teases how these clashes will play out.

“HUMINT” is set to hit theaters on February 11.

