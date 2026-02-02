8 New K-Dramas To Watch In February 2026

A month of the year has already passed, and say hello to February with an exciting lineup of new dramas!

Here are K-dramas that are premiering in February 2026:

“Honour”

Korean Title: “아너 : 그녀들의 법정”

Cast: Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, Lee Chung Ah

Premiere Date: February 2

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST on ENA

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller about Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young), Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah), founding partners of the law firm L&J, as they confront a massive scandal from the past head-on.





“Bloody Flower”

Korean Title: “블러디 플라워”

Cast: Ryeoun, Sung Dong Il, Geum Sae Rok

Premiere Date: February 4

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays at 5 p.m. KST on Disney+

“Bloody Flower” follows serial killer Lee Woo Gyeom (Ryeoun), who possesses the ability to cure all incurable diseases, and the people entangled with him, whose beliefs about law, justice, and ethics are shaken by his existence.





Korean Title: “우주를 줄게”

Cast: Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, Park Seo Ham

Premiere Date: February 4

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:40 p.m. KST on tvN, available on Viki

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

“The Art of Sarah”

Korean Title: “레이디 두아”

Cast: Shin Hae Sun, Lee Jun Hyuk

Premiere Date: February 13

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 5 p.m. KST on Netflix

“The Art of Sarah” tells the story of Sarah Kim (Shin Hae Sun), a woman determined to become a luxury icon even if she has to fake it, and Mu Gyeong (Lee Jun Hyuk), a man driven to uncover her ambitions.





“Love Phobia”

Korean Title: “러브포비아”

Cast: Yeonwoo, Kim Hyun Jin, Jo Yun Seo, Choi Byung Chan

Premiere Date: February 19

Broadcast Details: Thursdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. KST on Lifetime

“Love Phobia” is about Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of an AI-powered dating app, as they cross paths and embark on a journey to find love.





“In Your Radiant Season”

Korean Title: “찬란한 너의 계절에”

Cast: Lee Sung Kyung, Chae Jong Hyeop

Premiere Date: February 20

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST on MBC

“In Your Radiant Season” is a romance drama about Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.





“Pearl in Red”

Korean Title: “붉은 진주”

Cast: Park Jin Hee, Nam Sang Ji

Premiere Date: February 23

Broadcast Details: weekdays at 7:50 p.m. KST on KBS2

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping and intense revenge saga about two women who return under false identities to uncover the sins and hidden truths buried within a chaebol family.





Korean Title: “미혼남녀의 효율적만남”

Cast: Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, Lee Ki Taek

Premiere Date: February 28

Broadcast Details: Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC, available on Viki

“The Practical Guide to Love” is about Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who decides to pursue love and dives into the world of blind dates. As she meets two very different men, she finds herself torn and embarks on a journey toward discovering what true love really means.

