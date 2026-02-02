Watch: Ryeoun’s Dark Experiments Set Stage For Battle With Sung Dong Il And Geum Sae Rok In New Drama “Bloody Flower” Preview

Disney+’s upcoming mystery thriller “Bloody Flower” has released a preview of its first two episodes!

“Bloody Flower” follows serial killer Lee Woo Gyeom (Ryeoun), who possesses the ability to cure all incurable diseases, and the people entangled with him, whose beliefs about law, justice, and ethics are shaken by his existence.

The preview opens with a scene that looks like an operating room, where Lee Woo Gyeom seems to be experimenting on people. The tension rises quickly as police and prosecutor Cha Yi Yeon (Geum Sae Rok) storm the scene.

Adding to the intensity is lawyer Park Han Joon (Sung Dong Il), who is in charge of defending Lee Woo Gyeom, signaling that the case is now fully in the hands of the law.

As suspicions and beliefs about Lee Woo Gyeom’s actions collide, sharp confrontations unfold among three key figures, each taking a different role in investigation, prosecution, and defense of the same case.

Centered on the question, “Is he a killer or a savior?” the drama explores a moral dilemma, with characters’ beliefs and choices tightly intertwined.

Watch the full video below!

“Bloody Flower” is set to air its first two episodes on February 4 and will release two new episodes each week thereafter.

