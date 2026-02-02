Ahn Bo Hyun And Lee Joo Bin Are Met With A Surprise At The Village Festival In “Spring Fever”

tvN’s “Spring Fever” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom enjoyed their first secret date, only for their relationship to be discovered by Jung Jin Hyuk (Bae Jung Nam). Yoon Bom later learned that the woman everyone in the neighborhood had been gossiping about was actually Seon Hee Yeon (Son Yeo Eun), Seon Jae Gyu’s biological older sister and the birth mother of Seon Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young). Tensions reached a breaking point when Han Gyeol found out that his biological mother was still alive.

In the upcoming episode, the residents of Sinsu village gather to prepare for the village festival. Seon Jae Gyu, who recently had a serious argument with his beloved nephew Han Gyeol, works tirelessly as a one-day chef in hopes of repairing their strained and awkward relationship. Viewers are left wondering whether his sincerity will reach his nephew and which direction their fragile relationship will ultimately take.

Seon Jae Gyu, Yoon Bom, Choi Yi Jun (Cha Seo Won), and Choi Se Jin (Lee Jae In) all attend the festival—but Han Gyeol is nowhere to be seen, adding to the tension. To make matters worse, Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom are unable to hide their shock after hearing an unexpected bombshell comment from the villagers. Attention is focused on whether their relationship will finally be exposed to everyone.

Choi Se Jin watches Han Gyeol—who is experiencing conflict with his uncle for the first time—with a worried facial expression. One image shows Se Jin making a request to her older brother Choi Yi Jun, raising anticipation for what that request might be.

The next episode of “Spring Fever” will air on February 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

