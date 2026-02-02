Jennie And LE SSERAFIM To Perform At Summer Sonic 2026 In Japan

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and LE SSERAFIM will be taking the stage in both Tokyo and Osaka at this year’s Summer Sonic!

Summer Sonic is a world-renowned annual music festival held in Japan. This year, the festival will run for three days from August 14 to 16 in both Tokyo and Japan.

On February 2, Summer Sonic announced that Jennie and LE SSERAFIM would be performing in both cities for this year’s festival.

“KPop Demon Hunters” singer Audrey Nuna has also been confirmed as one of the festival’s performers.

With more artists yet to be revealed, you can check out the current lineup for Summer Sonic 2026 below!