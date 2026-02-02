Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah’s Law Firm Celebration Takes A Dark Turn In “Honour”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Honour” has shared new stills ahead of its premiere today!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

The newly released stills capture the 10th anniversary ceremony of L&J, a law firm dedicated to defending female victims of crime—a milestone shaped by the unwavering commitment of lawyers Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young), Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah).

In the stills, the three lawyers welcome guests from their respective positions, projecting a commanding presence as the faces of the firm. Celebrity lawyer Yoon Ra Young leads the ceremony from center stage, Kang Shin Jae anchors the event with her calm authority as L&J’s CEO, and passionate attorney Hwang Hyun Jin brings warmth and energy as she seamlessly connects with attendees. Together, they celebrate a decade of L&J—built on shared ideals, mutual trust, and years of teamwork. Their bright expressions and the event’s composed, celebratory atmosphere clearly reflect the solid standing they have achieved.

Yet the sense of stability is abruptly disrupted. As Yoon Ra Young delivers her words of thanks with a radiant smile, her expression suddenly stiffens. The subtle change in her gaze and the shift in the air hint that this ceremony is far more than a simple celebration. From the very first episode, the characters’ inner conflicts and the undercurrents of a looming incident begin to collide, gradually revealing the cracks hidden beneath their polished exteriors.

The production team shared, “The 10th anniversary ceremony of L&J serves as a symbolic starting point that reveals both the characters’ present and the direction they will head toward,” adding, “From episode one, emotions and events unfold with intense density. The story will maintain a gripping pace that never allows viewers to let their guard down, so please be sure to tune in for the premiere.”

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Lee Na Young in “Lady Daddy”:

Watch Now

And Lee Chung Ah in “VIP” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)