Comedian Nam Chang Hee Announces Marriage

Comedian Nam Chang Hee is tying the knot!

On February 2, Nam Chang Hee announced his marriage on the KBS CoolFM radio program “Yoon Jung Soo and Nam Chang Hee’s Mr. Radio.”

Nam Change Hee revealed that he wanted to share the news of his marriage with the show’s listeners first and continued, “I’ve come to tie the knot with the person I’ve been seeing, with all of your quiet support along the way. The two of us promised to walk one path together.” He then explained that the reason he is announcing it on February 2 was because their wedding will be held on February 22.

Previously in July of last year, Nam Chang Hee’s dating news was reported, and he officially confirmed that he was dating a non-celebrity girlfriend and continued the relationship publicly.

Congratulations to Nam Change Hee and his fiancée!

