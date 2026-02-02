Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, February Week 1

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, February Week 1

Music
Feb 02, 2026
by edward1849

Car, the garden’s “My whole world” moves up seven spots to take over as the new No. 1 song this week, with the 2021 track recently becoming a viral hit. Congratulations to Car, the garden!

Moving up one spot to No. 2 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.” Down to spots to No. 3 is Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye,” which topped the chart last week.

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 5 is EXO’s “Crown,” the title track from their eighth studio album “REVERXE.” “Crown” is a hard dance song that breaks down genre boundaries by blending Atlanta trap drum sounds with heavy metal guitar and EDM synth sounds.

ENHYPEN’s “Knife” from their seventh mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” rises five spots to No. 8. A hip hop track with heavy trap beats, “Knife” expresses the beginning of a couple’s escape as they face pursuit without hesitation.

Singles Music Chart - February 2026, Week 1
  • 1 (+7) My whole world
    Image of My whole world
    Album: Absence
    Artist/Band: Car, the garden
    • Music: Car, the garden, 623
    • Lyrics: Car, the garden
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (+1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Image of NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Harris, Sloan, youra
    • Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (-2) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (+1) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Image of SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Album: SPAGHETTI
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    • Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (new) Crown
    Image of Crown
    Album: REVERXE
    Artist/Band: EXO
    • Music: McKinnon, Hanna, Zeke, Buckley
    • Lyrics: Kang Eun Jeong, Yoon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (+1) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (-5) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (+5) Knife
    Image of Knife
    Album: THE SIN : VANISH
    Artist/Band: ENHYPEN
    • Music: Boutin, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough, Torrey, Bang Si Hyuk, ARMADILLO, Gaeko, Supreme Boi, gxxdkelvin
    • Lyrics: Boutin, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough, Torrey, Bang Si Hyuk, ARMADILLO, Gaeko, Supreme Boi, gxxdkelvin
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 13 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (-5) ONE MORE TIME
    Image of ONE MORE TIME
    Album: ONE MORE TIME
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk
    • Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (-4) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 28 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
12 (-2) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9
13 (new) Love Love Love Epik High
14 (+1) OVERDRIVE TWS
15 (+9) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT
16 (-5) FOCUS Hearts2Hearts
17 (–) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
18 (–) Drowning WOODZ
19 (+1) GO! CORTIS
20 (+12) XOXZ IVE
21 (new) Funky like me (feat. PEAK & PITCH) n.SSign
22 (new) PASS AxMxP
23 (-2) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda
24 (-15) FREAK ALARM ALPHA DRIVE ONE
25 (-9) DUET Zico, Lilas
26 (+2) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
27 (new) Grenade ONEUS
28 (+2) Rich Man aespa
29 (-10) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR
30 (-8) like JENNIE Jennie
31 (+4) toxic till the end Rosé
32 (new) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung
33 (-10) Do It Stray Kids
34 (-9) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
35 (-21) Blue DxS
36 (-7) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
37 (-3) XO, My Cyberlove Chuu
38 (-7) Love Me More Apink
39 (-12) Mute is Off Inseong
40 (-14) Killer Joy CNBLUE
41 (new) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok
42 (-1) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
43 (-5) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
44 (-4) Wish Wonpil
45 (-6) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
46 (+3) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
47 (-5) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
48 (-1) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
49 (new) 아름답고도 아프구나 (Beautiful Pain) LIGHTSUM
50 (new) Yin and Yang Zico, Crush


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

ALLDAY PROJECT
BLACKPINK
Car the garden
ENHYPEN
EXO
HANRORO
Hwasa
ILLIT
LE SSERAFIM
NMIXX
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read