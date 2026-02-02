Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, February Week 1

Car, the garden’s “My whole world” moves up seven spots to take over as the new No. 1 song this week, with the 2021 track recently becoming a viral hit. Congratulations to Car, the garden!

Moving up one spot to No. 2 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.” Down to spots to No. 3 is Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye,” which topped the chart last week.

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 5 is EXO’s “Crown,” the title track from their eighth studio album “REVERXE.” “Crown” is a hard dance song that breaks down genre boundaries by blending Atlanta trap drum sounds with heavy metal guitar and EDM synth sounds.

ENHYPEN’s “Knife” from their seventh mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” rises five spots to No. 8. A hip hop track with heavy trap beats, “Knife” expresses the beginning of a couple’s escape as they face pursuit without hesitation.

1 (+7) My whole world Album: Absence Artist/Band: Car, the garden Music: Car, the garden, 623 Lyrics: Car, the garden Genres: Ballad Chart Info 8 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (+1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Harris, Sloan, youra Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (-2) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 1 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (+1) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) Album: SPAGHETTI Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (new) Crown Album: REVERXE Artist/Band: EXO Music: McKinnon, Hanna, Zeke, Buckley Lyrics: Kang Eun Jeong, Yoon Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (+1) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 7 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

7 (-5) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

8 (+5) Knife Album: THE SIN : VANISH Artist/Band: ENHYPEN Music: Boutin, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough, Torrey, Bang Si Hyuk, ARMADILLO, Gaeko, Supreme Boi, gxxdkelvin Lyrics: Boutin, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough, Torrey, Bang Si Hyuk, ARMADILLO, Gaeko, Supreme Boi, gxxdkelvin Genres: Dance Chart Info 13 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart

9 (-5) ONE MORE TIME Album: ONE MORE TIME Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

10 (-4) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 28 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 12 (-2) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9 13 (new) Love Love Love Epik High 14 (+1) OVERDRIVE TWS 15 (+9) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT 16 (-5) FOCUS Hearts2Hearts 17 (–) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 18 (–) Drowning WOODZ 19 (+1) GO! CORTIS 20 (+12) XOXZ IVE 21 (new) Funky like me (feat. PEAK & PITCH) n.SSign 22 (new) PASS AxMxP 23 (-2) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda 24 (-15) FREAK ALARM ALPHA DRIVE ONE 25 (-9) DUET Zico, Lilas 26 (+2) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 27 (new) Grenade ONEUS 28 (+2) Rich Man aespa 29 (-10) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR 30 (-8) like JENNIE Jennie 31 (+4) toxic till the end Rosé 32 (new) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung 33 (-10) Do It Stray Kids 34 (-9) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 35 (-21) Blue DxS 36 (-7) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 37 (-3) XO, My Cyberlove Chuu 38 (-7) Love Me More Apink 39 (-12) Mute is Off Inseong 40 (-14) Killer Joy CNBLUE 41 (new) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok 42 (-1) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 43 (-5) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 44 (-4) Wish Wonpil 45 (-6) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 46 (+3) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 47 (-5) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 48 (-1) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 49 (new) 아름답고도 아프구나 (Beautiful Pain) LIGHTSUM 50 (new) Yin and Yang Zico, Crush





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%