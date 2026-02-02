Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, February Week 1
Car, the garden’s “My whole world” moves up seven spots to take over as the new No. 1 song this week, with the 2021 track recently becoming a viral hit. Congratulations to Car, the garden!
Moving up one spot to No. 2 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.” Down to spots to No. 3 is Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye,” which topped the chart last week.
Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Debuting at No. 5 is EXO’s “Crown,” the title track from their eighth studio album “REVERXE.” “Crown” is a hard dance song that breaks down genre boundaries by blending Atlanta trap drum sounds with heavy metal guitar and EDM synth sounds.
ENHYPEN’s “Knife” from their seventh mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” rises five spots to No. 8. A hip hop track with heavy trap beats, “Knife” expresses the beginning of a couple’s escape as they face pursuit without hesitation.
-
1 (+7) My whole world
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (-2) Good Goodbye
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (+1) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (new) Crown
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
6 (+1) Landing in Love
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
-
7 (-5) Blue Valentine
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
8 (+5) Knife
- Chart Info
- 13 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
-
9 (-5) ONE MORE TIME
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
10 (-4) JUMP
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 28 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+1)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|12 (-2)
|하얀 그리움 (White Memories)
|fromis_9
|13 (new)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|14 (+1)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|15 (+9)
|Moonwalkin’
|LNGSHOT
|16 (-5)
|FOCUS
|Hearts2Hearts
|17 (–)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|18 (–)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|19 (+1)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|20 (+12)
|XOXZ
|IVE
|21 (new)
|Funky like me (feat. PEAK & PITCH)
|n.SSign
|22 (new)
|PASS
|AxMxP
|23 (-2)
|힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick))
|noahjooda
|24 (-15)
|FREAK ALARM
|ALPHA DRIVE ONE
|25 (-9)
|DUET
|Zico, Lilas
|26 (+2)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|27 (new)
|Grenade
|ONEUS
|28 (+2)
|Rich Man
|aespa
|29 (-10)
|Hollywood Action
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|30 (-8)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|31 (+4)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|32 (new)
|사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain)
|Lim Hyun Jung
|33 (-10)
|Do It
|Stray Kids
|34 (-9)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|35 (-21)
|Blue
|DxS
|36 (-7)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|37 (-3)
|XO, My Cyberlove
|Chuu
|38 (-7)
|Love Me More
|Apink
|39 (-12)
|Mute is Off
|Inseong
|40 (-14)
|Killer Joy
|CNBLUE
|41 (new)
|사랑의 언어 (Love Language)
|Kim Min Seok
|42 (-1)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|43 (-5)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|44 (-4)
|Wish
|Wonpil
|45 (-6)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|46 (+3)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|47 (-5)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|48 (-1)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|49 (new)
|아름답고도 아프구나 (Beautiful Pain)
|LIGHTSUM
|50 (new)
|Yin and Yang
|Zico, Crush
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%