Comedienne Ahn Young Mi Expecting Her Second Child

Comedienne Ahn Young Mi has shared the happy news that she is pregnant with her second child!

On February 2, a representative of Ahn Young Mi shared, “Ahn Young Mi is pregnant with her second child. She is due to give birth to a baby boy in July.”

Ahn Young Mi also personally announced the pregnancy that day through MBC FM4U’s “2 O’Clock Date with Ahn Young Mi.”

On the show, she expressed her excitement and also opened up candidly about her worries ahead of the birth of her second child. Ahn Young Mi said, “I started to worry because I feel like I’m not even taking proper care of my first child.” She continued, “I grew up lonely, so I really wanted to give my first child a younger sibling. And since I’m also of advanced maternal age, I decided because I thought if it wasn’t now, it wouldn’t happen.”

Ahn Young Mi married her non-celebrity husband, who is an office employee of a foreign company, in February 2020, and the couple has a son.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Ahn Young Mi on “Radio Star” with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)