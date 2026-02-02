Watch: SHINee's Onew Announces Comeback Date For 5th EP 'TOUGH LOVE'

SHINee’s Onew will be releasing new music!

After hinting at an upcoming album release at his “ONEW THE LIVE : PERCENT (%)” encore concert in Seoul on February 1, Onew dropped a new trailer announcing his fifth EP “TOUGH LOVE.” The dramatic teaser shows various red hearts exploding in unique ways.

Check out the trailer below!

“TOUGH LOVE” will be released on March 9 at 6 p.m. KST. Are you excited for Onew’s comeback? Stay tuned for updates!

