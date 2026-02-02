Park Jin Hee Lives A Double Life As She Confronts Choi Jae Sung And Kim Hee Jung In “Pearl In Red”

KBS2’s upcoming daily drama “Pearl in Red” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping revenge story about two women who return under false identities to expose the sins and buried truths of the Adele family.

Park Jin Hee stars as Kim Dan Hee, who abandons her own life after discovering the tragic truth behind her twin sister Kim Myung Hee’s fate and begins living under her sister’s name to seek revenge.

Choi Jae Sung takes on the role of Park Tae Ho, the chairman of the Adele Group—a shrewd and seasoned figure who seems to see through everything and ruthlessly maximizes his own interests. Kim Hee Jung plays Oh Jung Ran, Park Tae Ho’s wife who is consumed by endless desire and obsession, and will stop at nothing to make her son Hyun Joon the successor, clashing fiercely with Kim Dan Hee.

The newly released stills hint at the precarious and deeply entangled relationships between Kim Myung Hee and Oh Jung Ran—bound by a vicious past—as well as between Kim Dan Hee, who lives under her sister’s name, and Park Tae Ho.

In the stills, Kim Myung Hee and Oh Jung Ran are locked in a heated confrontation. As curiosity builds over what incident sparked their bitter connection, another striking image shows Kim Dan Hee fixing someone with a piercing gaze. The moment hints at a character driven by vengeance after her sister’s death, spotlighting Park Jin Hee’s powerful dual performance as two figures with completely opposing resolve.

Meanwhile, Park Tae Ho treats Kim Dan Hee with the same gentle demeanor as in the past, but his unreadable, meaningful gaze fuels a taut psychological battle between them. Their relationship—defined by hidden truths and calculated proximity—further heightens the drama’s suspense.

Oh Jung Ran, driven by insatiable greed to seize control of the Adele Group, does not hesitate to commit wrongdoing. Determined to make her son Park Hyun Joon (Kang Da Bin) the heir, she repeatedly clashes with Kim Dan Hee, placing herself at the center of the conflict.

As Kim Dan Hee and Oh Jung Ran’s fierce rivalry over the Adele Group comes into focus, Park Tae Ho, who watches and seeks to exploit every situation, completes a suffocating triangular dynamic. The question remains whether Kim Dan Hee can keep her true identity hidden to the very end, uncover every buried sin of the Adele family, and ultimately complete her revenge.

“Pearl in Red” is set to premiere on February 23 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Jin Hee in “Giant” below:

Watch Now

And Kim Hee Jung in her most recent drama “Our Golden Days”:

Watch Now

Source (1)