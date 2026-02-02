'Yumi's Cells 3' Announces April Premiere With First Look At Kim Go Eun And Kim Jae Won

“Yumi’s Cells” Season 3 has revealed its first look at Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won in character!

On February 2, TVING released the first stills from “Yumi’s Cells 3” and confirmed that the highly anticipated new season will premiere this April.

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” follows the life of ordinary office worker Yumi (Kim Go Eun), told from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head that control her every thought, feeling, and action. Following the success of Season 1, Season 2 also achieved high viewership ratings and earned widespread love from fans around the world.

Season 3 picks up with Yumi’s next chapter as she evolves from an everyday office worker into a star author after much hard work. Despite finding great success as a romance novelist who captivates readers’ hearts, love remains Yumi’s most difficult challenge. Her cell village, once lively, has fallen into a quiet lull—until the arrival of Soon Rok, who brings an unexpected spark back into her life.

Kim Jae Won stars as Soon Rok, a new character who shakes Yumi’s once-dormant cell village awake. Soon Rok is a newly appointed PD in the editorial department at Julie Publishing, known for his gentle looks paired with blunt honesty. While he appears cool and governed solely by his “rational cell,” he harbors a surprising charm beneath the surface. Content with a calm, routine-driven life, Soon Rok is thrown into unfamiliar territory when he begins working with Yumi, whose “emotion cell” is constantly in overdrive.

Check out more stills for the new season below!

“Yumi’s Cells 3” is scheduled to premiere in April. Stay tuned for updates!

