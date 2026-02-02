WOODZ Desperately Flees With A Cursed Guitar In New Poster For Mystery Short Film “Slide Strum Mute”

WOODZ’s first film “Slide Strum Mute” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on a story that originated from WOODZ’s autobiographical essay, “Slide Strum Mute” follows Woo Jin (WOODZ), an aspiring singer who, on a night after failing yet another audition, plays a broken guitar entrusted to him by a mysterious man—only to find himself swept into a cursed timeline fueled by desire.

The newly released teaser poster captures Woo Jin clutching a shattered guitar as he runs toward an unknown destination, foreshadowing the film’s intense narrative centered on human desire. His urgent expression—suggesting both a frantic search and the sense of being pursued—heightens curiosity about how Woo Jin, forced to confront his deepest inner self through the cursed guitar, becomes entangled with the mysterious man Nam Gi (Justin H. Min), who left him the broken guitar, and is pulled into a spiraling vortex of curses.

“Slide Strum Mute” is set to premiere in South Korea on February 26.

