BTS Announces Plans For 'ARIRANG' Comeback Live And 'THE RETURN' Documentary

BTS’s comeback live broadcast will be available on Netflix!

On February 3, Netflix announced that it will exclusively stream “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE: ARIRANG” live on March 21 at 8 p.m. KST.

Set to take place at Gwanghwamun Square, one of the spaces that symbolizes Seoul, “THE COMEBACK LIVE” was arranged to coincide with the release of their highly anticipated new album “ARIRANG.” At this live event, all members—RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—are set to present their first-ever comeback stage for the new release.

A Netflix feature-length documentary capturing the making of the “ARIRANG” album—“BTS: THE RETURN”—will also be released on March 27. “BTS: THE RETURN” will shine a light on BTS’s journey back with a new album after three years and nine months away.

Are you excited for BTS’s comeback?

While you wait, watch “BTS LOVE YOURSELF in NEW YORK”:

Watch Now

Source (1)