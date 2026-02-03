Park Min Young And Wi Ha Joon Share Insights On Their Character Dynamics In Upcoming Drama “Siren’s Kiss”

tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has teased the dynamic between Park Min Young and Wi Ha Joon!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. Wi Ha Joon will star as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young will play Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.

Han Seol Ah, the chief auctioneer at Royal Auction, has a mysterious past tied to the deaths of men who once loved her. Notably, all three men shared one thing in common: Each took out a life insurance policy naming Han Seol Ah as the beneficiary before his death. As a result, rumors about Han Seol Ah have continued to grow.

These rumors soon reach Cha Woo Seok, an ace insurance inspector with the industry’s highest arrest rate. Using sharp judgment and relentless persistence, Cha Woo Seok investigates the truth behind the case and grows closer to Han Seol Ah. As they spend more time together, Cha Woo Seok’s suspicions of Han Seol Ah gradually fade, raising questions about Han Seol Ah’s true nature and its power to cloud his judgment.

Park Min Young and Wi Ha Joon, who portray the tense and emotional story of Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok, describe their characters’ relationship using key traits. Park Min Young described Cha Woo Seok, saying, “He’s a man full of energy with strong mental strength, unlike Han Seol Ah,” adding, “He knows how to do what is right and becomes a source of healing that Han Seol Ah truly needs.”

Wi Ha Joon went on to describe their relationship using the keyword “savior.” He explained, “The two people, unable to escape their deep wounds, meet each other and heal and save one another.”

Stills released by the production team capture the subtle tension between Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok. After meeting as an insurance fraud suspect and an insurance inspector, the two keep their distance while slowly lowering their guard toward each other. Anticipation is building for a relationship that begins with suspicion and grows into one of healing and salvation for each other.

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Wi Ha Joon in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)