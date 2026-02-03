Kim Hyun Jin And Yeonwoo Sit Side By Side But Seem Distant In New Drama “Love Phobia” Poster

U+tv’s upcoming drama “Love Phobia” has unveiled its main poster!

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love.

The poster highlights the unlikely chemistry between Yoon Bi Ah and Han Sun Ho, marking the start of a fresh romantic drama.

In the poster, Yoon Bi Ah and Han Sun Ho sit in the same space, but a subtle distance between them catches the eye. Yoon Bi Ah exudes a cold, almost untouchable aura. The poster teases what might bring the woman, who has stopped believing in love for unknown reasons, into Han Sun Ho’s orbit and how he might break down the walls she has built around herself.

Han Sun Ho stares straight ahead while resting his face on his hand. In contrast to his label as the “idol of the romance novel world,” his eyes show a detached intensity. He is expected to clash repeatedly with Yoon Bi Ah, whose personality is the complete opposite of his, creating playful chemistry while gradually discovering the true meaning of love.

The phrase “For you, who has been hurt by love” adds depth to the story of Yoon Bi Ah and Han Sun Ho. In a troubled connection and constantly at odds, the two leave viewers curious about what could spark a romance between them.

“Love Phobia” is set to premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

