Lee Dong Wook In Talks To Star In New Romance Drama By 'The World Of The Married' Director

Actor Lee Dong Wook may star in a new romance drama!

On February 3, a media outlet reported that Lee Dong Wook received an offer to star in the new drama “Love Affair” (literal title).

In response, Lee Dong Wook’s agency KINGKONG by STARSHIP stated, “It is true that he received a casting offer for ‘Love Affair’ and is currently reviewing it positively. We will make a final decision after confirming various details.”

“Love Affair” is a new project by director Mo Wan Il, who is known for JTBC’s hit drama “The World of the Married.” According to the report, Lee Dong Wook has been offered to play the male lead role of Kim Ji Hoon, a man who enjoys a stable job and a happy marriage, only to be driven to ruin by a fatal love that suddenly crashes into his life.

The production team is reportedly in the midst of casting for the female lead role of Gong Hu Gyeong, a dangerously attractive architect who falls into passionate love with Kim Ji Hoon, as well as other key roles such as Kim Ji Hoon’s wife Lee Seon Hee and Gong Hu Gyeong’s boyfriend Lee Dae Hee.

