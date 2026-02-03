Park Jin Hee And Nam Sang Ji Step Into The Family Of Choi Jae Sung, Kim Hee Jung, And More In New Drama “Pearl In Red” Poster

KBS2’s upcoming daily drama “Pearl in Red” has unveiled an intriguing new poster!

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping revenge story about two women who return under false identities to expose the sins and buried truths of the Adele family.

The poster featuring seven characters shows a tense standoff, with each person cautious of the others amid fierce, conflicting interests. Wearing coordinated black outfits, their distinct gazes and postures hint at the dramatic stories of each character.

The poster features Kim Dan Hee (Park Jin Hee) and Baek Jin Joo (Nam Sang Ji), who approach Adele Group while hiding their identities. Park Tae Ho (Choi Jae Sung) dominates the center like a king on a throne, drawing attention. Alongside them, Oh Jung Ran (Kim Hee Jung), Park Min Joon (Kim Kyung Bo), Park Hyun Joon (Kang Da Bin), and Choi Yoo Na (Chun Hee Joo), each driven by different desires and motives, come together, hinting at the intense clashes to come.

First, Kim Dan Hee, who lives her sister Kim Myung Hee’s life while preparing for revenge, shows fierce determination in her steady gaze. Baek Jin Joo, appearing under a new identity, Chloe Lee, to avenge her family, hints at a chilling inner world with her secretive expression. In particular, the phrase, “The revenge chronicle of two women uncovering bloody truths,” foreshadows the intense alliance the two characters will form.

Park Tae Ho, chairman of the Adele Group, exudes an imposing presence at the center of all events with his cold, watchful demeanor. His wife, Oh Jung Ran, the lady of desire, adds a secretive, precarious air with a whispering gesture.

At the center of the Adele Group’s succession battle, Park Min Joon adds tension to the romantic storyline with his complicated gaze toward Baek Jin Joo, while the other heir Park Hyun Joon piques curiosity about hidden secrets with a meaningful facial expression. Choi Yoo Na, the embodiment of jealousy and desire, makes a strong impression with her firm demeanor, heightening interest in her future actions.

The production team said, “This seven-character poster visually captures the tension and conflict that emerge when individuals, each with their own desires and secrets, come together in one space. Please pay attention to see what choices and clashes unfold in relationships where no one can trust each other.”

“Pearl in Red” is set to premiere on February 23 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

