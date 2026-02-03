Lee Joo Bin And Ahn Bo Hyun Share A Sweet Date Before Secrets Begin To Surface In “Spring Fever”

tvN’s “Spring Fever” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Spoilers

In today’s episode, Seon Jae Gyu’s long-hidden family history finally comes to light. As their relationship enters a new phase following their public romance, an unexpected crisis looms over the couple, setting the stage for an episode where fluttering romance and rising tension intertwine.

Newly released stills capture Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom on a jiu jitsu date. Seon Jae Gyu tenderly ties Yoon Bom’s uniform belt, while the two naturally grow closer under the pretense of training. Their easy skinship and shared laughter heat up the atmosphere of the dojo.

However, tension mounts as Yoon Bom’s mother Jung Nan Hee (Na Young Hee) arrives in Shinsu Village and comes face-to-face with Seon Jae Gyu. Whether Jung Nan Hee will learn about her daughter’s relationship—and whether she will approve of Seon Jae Gyu—raises questions. Her meaningful gaze toward him hints at unease lurking beneath the sweetness, amplifying the sense of impending crisis.

Another still shows Seon Jae Gyu sitting alone in the jiu jitsu dojo, lost in thought as he touches the burn scar on his arm. With his head bowed and eyes closed, his expression conveys the emotional wounds and worries he has rarely revealed, signaling a departure from his usual demeanor. The episode is set to peel back the layers of his hidden family story, heightening anticipation.

Meanwhile, Yoon Bom is also seen making a phone call with worry etched across her face, leaving viewers wondering what trouble has arisen between them—and whether Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom will be able to comfort each other’s scars and overcome the crisis together.

The next episode of “Spring Fever” will air on February 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

