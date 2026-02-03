Park Jinyoung Transforms Into A Man Unable To Forget His First Love In New Drama 'Shining'

JTBC’s new Friday drama “Shining” has unveiled new stills featuring Park Jinyoung!

“Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives.

Park Jinyoung plays Yeon Tae Seo, a subway train driver and a realist who focuses on living each day rather than chasing vague dreams. Tae Seo follows a strict daily routine, including going to work at the same time every day. He is a character who prioritizes responsibility and stability over emotion. However, he cannot forget Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju), his first love from the age of 19.

The newly released stills highlight the contrast between 19-year-old and 30-year-old Tae Seo. One image captures 19-year-old Tae Seo riding a bicycle, his face full of excitement. Another image shows the 30-year-old subway train driver, Yeon Tae Seo, standing at the train station in uniform. In contrast to the first image, the second depicts him with a mature aura.

The production team stated, “Yeon Tae Seo is a character who appears calm on the outside but harbors long-held emotions within,” adding, “Park Jinyoung will naturally portray the character’s transformation with his signature expressiveness.”

“Shining” will premiere on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch”:

