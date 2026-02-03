Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah’s Composure Cracks Amid A Shocking Murder In “Honour”

ENA’s new drama “Honour” has shared intriguing new stills ahead of today’s second episode!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, a string of shocking events unfolded just ahead of L&J’s 10th anniversary. Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young), Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah) scored a satisfying counterattack by successfully having disgraced “national son-in-law” actor Kang Eun Seok (Lee Chan Hyung)—who had walked free after being acquitted of sexually assaulting a minor—rearrested on drug charges. However, the tables quickly turned as chaos erupted with the brutal murder scene of journalist Lee Jun Hyuk (Lee Choong Joo), who had been investigating a prostitution scandal, intercut with a chilling, blood-drenched ending in which victim Jo Yoo Jung (Park Se Hyun) appeared at a party covered in blood.

The preview for tonight’s episode further intensified the confusion with Jo Yoo Jung’s shocking confession. In a trembling voice, she admits, “I killed someone,” before desperately screaming, “I told you, I killed him!” The preview also shows her, terrified and drenched in blood, dropping a statue of Nike, the goddess of victory. The statue—previously revealed to be a gift from Hwang Hyun Jin—was something journalist Lee Jun Hyuk habitually kept on his desk whenever he was working on a “big story,” strongly suggesting that Jo Yoo Jung had been inside his home. Adding to the tension, suspicions of sexual assault also emerge, yet Jo Yoo Jung remains silent, trembling in fear of an unknown threat.

Newly released stills have further fueled curiosity, capturing the uncharacteristic shock on the faces of Yoon Ra Young, Kang Shin Jae, and Hwang Hyun Jin—women who had remained unshaken in the face of countless attacks. The once-glamorous 10th anniversary celebration of L&J is shown descending into chaos, with Yoon Ra Young and Kang Shin Jae staring in horror at the blood-covered Jo Yoo Jung, clearly conveying the gravity of the situation.

Meanwhile, a still of Hwang Hyun Jin looking utterly shaken inside journalist Lee Jun Hyuk’s home hints at the horrific scene she witnessed. With the death of her ex-boyfriend Lee Jun Hyuk, the confusion and choices Hwang Hyun Jin must face are expected to become key points to watch in Episode 2.

Do the investigative materials on the prostitution scandal that he promised to hand over before his death still exist? How do they connect to Jo Yoo Jung’s confession, and is Jo Yoo Jung truly the murderer?

Find out in the second episode of “Honour,” airing on February 3 at 10 p.m. KST!

