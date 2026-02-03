Go Ah Sung, Byun Yo Han, And Moon Sang Min Reflect On Portraying Emotionally Scarred Youths In “Pavane”

“Pavane” has unveiled new character stills of Go Ah Sung, Byun Yo Han, and Moon Sang Min!

Based on the best-selling novel “Pavane for a Dead Princess,” “Pavane” tells the story of three young adults struggling to love themselves. As these emotionally closed-off individuals find solace in each other’s company and slowly become a ray of light for one another, they ultimately learn to face life and love again.

The newly released stills capture the distinct charms of the three young adults—Mi Jung (Go Ah Sung), Yo Han (Byun Yo Han), and Gyeong Rok (Moon Sang Min). With her messy hair, bare face, and heavy load in her arms, Mi Jung is a character who quietly works in a department store’s underground storage room, avoiding people’s uncomfortable stares. Because of her gloomy aura, she is teased and nicknamed “dinosaur” by her co-workers. However, after meeting Gyeong Rok, who approaches her without prejudice, she gradually begins to change.

Yo Han is a free-spirited soul with bleached hair and a love for rock music. Although he works as a parking attendant at a department store, rumors swirl that he is actually the department store owner’s son due to his carefree attitude toward everything. With a friendly attitude, he boldly approaches Gyeong Rok when they first meet and casually suggests they become friends, but a photo showing him enjoying loneliness at a pub hints at a hidden side of him, sparking curiosity about his true self.

Gyeong Rok is a character who has given up his dream of becoming a dancer and now works part-time as a parking attendant at a department store. After discovering Mi Jung working alone in the storage room, he becomes intrigued by her. Previously known for his indifferent demeanor toward everything, Gyeong Rok begins to show a smile after meeting Mi Jung. Curiosity grows over how Mi Jung, Yo Han, and Kyung Rok—three individuals each carrying their own stories—will change and grow through their encounters with one another.

Go Ah Sung shared, “‘Pavane’ required me to confront the weakest and most flawed parts of myself,” adding, “Because I faced myself at my most insecure while filming, it actually made me feel freer.”

Byun Yo Han explained, “Yo Han is a character with many emotions that are difficult to fully express in words,” adding, “To visually portray Yo Han’s inner world—someone who dreams of freedom yet carries scars from love—I left his roots black beneath his bleached hair to highlight the unpredictability of his character.”

Moon Sang Min shared, “Gyeong Rok is an ordinary person who gradually changes after meeting Mi Jung,” adding, “There were moments when Gyeong Rok’s lines felt like they were my own way of speaking,” hinting at his strong synchronicity with the character.

“Pavane” will be released on Netflix on February 20.

