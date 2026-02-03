Song Ji Hyo Confirmed To Star In New Human Drama Film

Song Ji Hyo will be returning to the big screen!

On February 3, Sports Seoul reported that Song Ji Hyo will star in the human drama film “Accidental Chef” (literal title).

In response, a representative from Song Ji Hyo’s agency confirmed, “Song Ji Hyo will appear in the film ‘Accidental Chef.’”

Previously in 2025, Na Moon Hee and Sung Dong Il were reported to lead the new film, though neither side has officially commented on the reports.

“Accidental Chef” is a new project by director Heo In Moo, who previously helmed the 2019 film “A Little Princess.”

Stay tuned for further updates!

