Choi Sung Eun Is A Passionate Yet Error-Prone Newbie Who Finds Growth Through Boss Yeom Hye Ran In New Film

The upcoming film “Mad Dance Office” (literal title) has unveiled new stills of Choi Sung Eun!

“Mad Dance Office” tells the story of Guk Hee (Yeom Hye Ran), a civil servant who has lived a perfectly structured life 24/7, as she begins taking flamenco steps and discovers a hope she never knew she had while facing a life that has started to fall apart.

Choi Sung Eun stars as Yeon Kyung, a character who portrays the struggles and growth of someone just starting out in society.

Yeon Kyung may appear clumsy and timid, but she is a Gen Z civil servant who works harder than anyone else to survive in a fiercely competitive environment. She is so passionate about her job that she even considers her demanding boss Guk Hee her role model. However, despite her dedication, her efforts often end in mistakes. Still, Yeon Kyung refuses to give up and continues striving to hold her ground. One day, after witnessing Guk Hee gradually change while practicing flamenco, Yeon Kyung begins taking her own steps forward, growing into a confident member of society.

The newly released character stills vividly capture Yeon Kyung’s multifaceted charm. Her burnt-out expression as she faces a mountain of work realistically reflects the struggles of young professionals, while the image of her holding a yellow umbrella and stepping to the rhythm in the middle of a rigid office hints at a refreshing burst of energy.

Additionally, a still showing Yeon Kyung—once an ordinary office worker—joining her boss Guk Hee in an undercover operation raises anticipation for her unpredictable role in the film.

Director Jo Hyun Jin shared his praise, saying, “Choi Sung Eun is an actress with the power to captivate the audience’s emotions even in fleeting moments. Although her character in the film could easily come across as a nuisance, she fully let go of herself and delivered a sincere performance, creating a lovable character that viewers can’t help but root for.”

“Mad Dance Office” is set to hit theaters on March 4.

