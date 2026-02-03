HUNTR/X's Singing Voices To Perform 'Golden' At 2026 BAFTA Film Awards

The singing voices for “KPop Demon Hunters” girl group HUNTR/X will be turning the stage “Golden” at this year’s EE British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards!

On February 3 local time, it was announced that EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami—the singing voices for the fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the massively popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”—would be performing the smash hit “Golden” at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards.

“Performing at the EE BAFTA Film Awards is a golden moment that our younger selves could never have imagined,” said EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami. “We’re so proud to represent Netflix’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ and spread the film’s positive message to fans around the globe.”

Notably, the upcoming BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will mark the trio’s first-ever live performance outside of the United States.

Meanwhile, “KPop Demon Hunters” was previously ruled ineligible for the BAFTA Film Awards due to the British Academy’s theatrical release requirement.

“‘KPop Demon Hunters’ has had a phenomenal impact on the hearts and minds of audiences of all ages around the world since its release last summer, and so we are thrilled the talented singers behind HUNTR/X will bring their K-pop energy to the EE BAFTA Film Awards next month,” said Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s executive director of awards and content. “Not only are we here to celebrate exceptional films and the people who make them, [but] we also want to create an unmissable night of entertainment, and we can’t wait to roll out the EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet for such an iconic trio.”

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards will take place on February 22 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.