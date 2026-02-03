Watch: Bae In Hyuk's Baby Nephew Turns His Life Upside Down In 'Our Universe' Preview

tvN’s upcoming drama “Our Universe” has unveiled a new preview ahead of its upcoming premiere!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Bae In Hyuk will star as Sun Tae Hyung, a talented photography assistant who seems prickly on the outside, but is actually a big softie at heart. Roh Jeong Eui will play Woo Hyun Jin, Sun Tae Hyung’s cheerful in-law who is preparing to enter the workforce and dreams of an ordinary life.

The new preview begins with Sun Tae Hyung happily preparing a display of miniature chairs. But just as he flashes a satisfied smile while admiring his completed work, his nephew Woo Joo wanders into the room and gleefully pours a drink all over the floor.

Tae Hyung’s peaceful day then quickly descends into chaos: while he’s busy cleaning up the mess, Woo Joo causes accident after accident, from upending Tae Hyung’s chair display to knocking over an open can and spilling its contents on the rug below.

When Tae Hyung spots Woo Joo making a mess by rubbing bright-red sauce all over his white sheets, he eventually breaks down and lets out an exasperated yell that makes Woo Joo start crying. As his neighbors step out of their apartments to inquire about the noise, a frustrated Tae Hyung asks his nephew, “After everything you’ve done, why are you the one crying? I’m the one who wants to cry!”

Then, just as it seems that things have finally gotten quiet, Tae Hyung notices a tell-tale smell that reveals Woo Joo has soiled his diaper.

Check out the full preview below!

“Our Universe” premieres on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch more teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

