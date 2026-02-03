'Spring Fever' Heads Into Final Week On Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'Honour' Rises For 2nd Episode

Both tvN’s “Spring Fever” and ENA’s “Honour” soared to new heights last night!

On February 3, “Spring Fever” achieved its highest viewership ratings to date ahead of the final week of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the romantic comedy rose to an average nationwide rating of 5.5 percent for its latest episode, marking a new personal record for the drama.

Meanwhile, after setting a new ENA record with its premiere the night before, “Honour” climbed to an average nationwide rating of 3.2 percent for its second episode.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of both dramas!

