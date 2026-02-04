Kim Myung Soo Confirmed For New Romance Drama

Kim Myung Soo will star in the upcoming drama “Empathy Cell” (literal translation)!

On January 4, the production team of the new drama “Empathy Cell” announced that Kim Myung Soo will star in the series.

“Empathy Cell” is an emotional-transference romance about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with empathy as they begin to share each other’s emotions.

Kim Myung Soo will play Cha Eun Hwan, a man who takes on the emotions of others. Cha Eun Hwan is a psychological counseling expert who has gained popularity for his unconventional counseling methods. However, after becoming involved in an unexpected incident, the balance of his daily life and emotions begins to break down. As he falls into despair, a person connected to his past appears, bringing changes to his life and emotional world.

He is expected to portray the confusion and changes of a character who was once an expert at handling emotions but is suddenly faced with the unexpected experience of emotional transference.

The production team said, “The unique subject matter and character setup, along with detailed psychological and emotional storytelling, will awaken viewers’ empathy cell. Please show a lot anticipation and interest in Kim Myung Soo’s new acting transformation through this project.”

Kim Myung Soo has appeared in a wide range of projects, including “Perfect Family,” “Dare to Love Me,” “Numbers,” “Royal Secret Agent,” and “Angel’s Last Mission: Love.”

“Empathy Cell” has entered production with the goal of airing in the second half of the year. Stay tuned for more updates!

