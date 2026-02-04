Yoo Yeon Seok And Esom's New Drama 'Phantom Lawyer' Confirms Premiere Date With New Poster

SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama “Phantom Lawyer” has confirmed its premiere date through a teaser poster!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows Shin Yi Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

In the newly released poster, the copy reads, “We defend the unseen truth,” alongside a glimpse of Room 501 of the Okcheon Building, where everything begins. In a space that features objects such as talismans plastered across a wall painted with the twelve zodiac signs and the faintly rising smoke from an incense burner, a law codebook—seemingly out of place among these items—catches the eye.

This is the office that Shin Yi Rang—an ordinary lawyer—comes to obtain by chance, and it is also the starting point from which, after he begins seeing ghosts, he becomes unintentionally swept up in bizarre cases.

The production team remarked, “With this teaser poster, we focused on visually distilling the character and atmosphere of the space known as ‘Shin Yi Rang Law Firm.’ Since this is a drama in which a fantastical premise is naturally layered onto the realistic setting of the courtroom, we aim to deliver a fresh kind of fun to viewers through a story that isn’t heavy but also isn’t light.”

“Phantom Lawyer” is set to premiere on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

