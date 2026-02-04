Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Share Tense First Meeting As Buyer And Seller In “Our Universe”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Our Universe” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s premiere!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Bae In Hyuk will star as Sun Tae Hyung, a talented photography assistant who seems prickly on the outside but is actually a big softie at heart. Roh Jeong Eui will play Woo Hyun Jin, Sun Tae Hyung’s cheerful in-law who is preparing to enter the workforce and dreams of an ordinary life.

Stills released ahead of the first broadcast highlight the anything-but-ordinary first meeting between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin.

The two meet as seller and buyer at a secondhand marketplace, where they are caught in a tense exchange. As Woo Hyun Jin carefully inspects the item for sale, Sun Tae Hyung stands behind her, fixing her with an intense glare.

As the process drags on, Sun Tae Hyung’s expression grows cold, clearly showing his displeasure with Woo Hyun Jin’s attitude.

The scene then shifts to Woo Hyun Jin clasping Sun Tae Hyung’s hand and pleading earnestly, while Sun Tae Hyung looks back at her with detached indifference, adding to the intrigue surrounding their first encounter.

The production team said, “From the first episode, a series of incidents and mishaps brings cheerful laughs and heart-fluttering excitement. Please look forward to Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui’s chaotic romance, marked by bickering chemistry, as well as the first appearance of Woo Joo.”

“Our Universe” premieres on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch more teasers with English subtitles below:

