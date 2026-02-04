Park Min Young And Wi Ha Joon Pursue A Dangerous Romance In 'Siren's Kiss' Posters

A dangerous love story awaits!

On February 4, tvN’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” unveiled new character posters starring Park Min Young and Wi Ha Joon, raising anticipation for their characters’ intertwined fates.

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. Wi Ha Joon will star as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young will play Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.

Han Seol Ah stands in front of a shadow of a huge bird cage, creating an alluring atmosphere. With a sharp chisel in hand, Han Seol Ah wears a mysterious expression, mixing both sadness and coldness.

As if waiting for her next target, the text, “Who will it be—the next man to love me?” raises further intrigue based on the chilling secret that all the men who loved her have died.

Meanwhile, Cha Woo Seok’s poster conveys his fierce resolve to find the truth. The copy, “If I become your man, I’ll either die as well or find out the real culprit,” conveys his resolve to put his life on the line and discover the truth no matter the cost.

Like a warning made against Cha Woo Seok’s obsession toward Han Seol Ah, the glass reflecting Cha Woo Seok is shattered by something sharp, raising tension. The posters raise the question of whether Cha Woo Seok will be able to find the hidden truth.

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

