Kim Hyun Jin, Shin Hyun Soo, And Kang Na Eon Confirmed Alongside Red Velvet's Joy For New Drama

Kim Hyun Jin, Shin Hyun Soo, and Kang Na Eon have been confirmed to star in the upcoming drama “One-of-a-Kind Romance” (literal title) alongside Red Velvet’s Joy!

Based on a popular webtoon, “One-of-a-Kind Romance” is a romantic comedy about Gong Yu Il, an ordinary woman on the job hunt, whose everyday life is turned upside down by A-list actor Tak Mu Yi and idol Ryu Min.

Previously, Joy was confirmed to take on the role of Gong Yu Il, a resilient character who never loses her smile despite her difficult circumstances. Deep down, she dreams of becoming a writer, but reality forces her to hunt for a corporate job instead while working part-time at a convenience store. In the midst of an everyday life no different from usual, she learns that top star Tak Mu Yi is the very first fan of a novel Yu Il wrote long ago—bringing a romantic vibe into her previously ordinary life.

The beloved top star Tak Mu Yi is played by Kim Hyun Jin. Having started out as a child actor, Tak Mu Yi has grown into an irreplaceable top star, but he suffers through miserable times due to severe stalking. One day, he happens to run into Gong Yu Il, the author of the novel that helped him overcome his past slump.

Shin Hyun Soo transforms into Kang Hee Soo, a star chef with a warm smile. With outstanding cooking skills and gentle manners, he is so-called the perfect character. Even to Gong Yu Il, who comes to work with him at his restaurant, he shows boundless kindness—yet he seems to be hiding a hint of mystery.

Kang Na Eon portrays actress Joo Da Hong, who has an exceptional talent as a celebrity. Because of her free-spirited personality, she has plenty of fans and just as many anti-fans, but she is also a fiercely devoted Tak Mu Yi admirer who has liked him consistently ever since they built an unusual friendship on set in their childhood. Due to this, Joo Da Hong ends up forming an inadvertent rivalry with Gong Yu Il.

The production team commented, “This is a story that many people can relate to and vicariously enjoy through romance with a star—something everyone has dreamed of at least once.”

Are you excited for this new drama? Stay tuned for more updates!

