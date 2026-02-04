Watch: Yeonwoo Says Human Love Is Inefficient Until Kim Hyun Jin Enters Her Life In New Drama “Love Phobia” Teaser

U+tv’s upcoming drama “Love Phobia” has released a new teaser!

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love.

The teaser opens with Yoon Bi Ah sharing her personal view in front of a crowd, saying, “People have realized that love between humans is extremely draining and inefficient.” Preferring to keep her distance from others, she immediately raises a defensive wall when someone approaches her: “Why should we eat together without a clear intention or purpose? It’s a waste of time.” Her habit of stepping back whenever someone moves closer sparks curiosity about the story behind her.

However, Yoon Bi Ah, who sees love as weak and imperfect, meets Han Sun Ho, the idol of the romance novel world, by chance. She engages in a heated exchange, saying, “People who broke up like you might need it—eternal love without an expiration date.” But the story soon takes an unexpected turn. At a tense negotiation table where Yoon Bi Ah sits across from Han Sun Ho, Seol Jae Hee (Jo Yun Seo), and Han Baek Ho (Choi Byung Chan), she boldly makes a surprising proposal: “Sell Han Sun Ho to me,” hinting at an unpredictable storyline ahead.

“Love Phobia” is set to premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

