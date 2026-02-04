Ha Jung Woo, Im Soo Jung, And Kim Jun Han's New Drama 'Mad Concrete Dreams' Confirms Premiere Date With Glimpse Of Script Reading

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

The script reading brought together director Im Pil Sung, writer Oh Han Ki, and the cast, including Ha Jung Woo, Im Soo Jung, Kim Jun Han, Krystal, and Shim Eun Kyung.

Ha Jung Woo plays Ki Soo Jong, the head of a household who puts everything on the line to buy a building using loans and ends up buried in debt. He vividly portrays Soo Jong’s desperate struggle to protect his family and property.

Im Soo Jung plays his wife, Kim Sun, who stays calm during crises and turns situations in unexpected ways. Every page of the script sent chills through the cast, and the two actors’ tightly coordinated performances immediately dominated the set.

Kim Jun Han and Krystal play a married couple close to Ki Soo Jong and Kim Sun, portraying their involvement in unexpected events with gripping tension. Kim Jun Han, as Soo Jong’s close friend Min Hwal Seong, delivered a memorable performance that highlights his character’s drive to succeed.

Krystal plays Jeon Yi Kyung, the daughter of a powerful real estate investor, portraying a character who seems outwardly secure but carries inner emptiness, hinting at a new side of the actress.

Shim Eun Kyung plays Yo Na, a mysterious operative at Real Capital, delivering a commanding performance.

Ha Jung Woo, returning to the small screen for the first time in 19 years, said, “It’s been such a long time since I last did a drama. I want to create a truly fun project.”

Im Soo Jung is also making her small-screen comeback after five years. She shared her excitement, saying, “Through this project, I think I’ll be able to show a different side of myself as I take on the challenge of this new character.”

Check out a video of the script reading below!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

