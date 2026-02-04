Shin Hae Sun’s Mysterious Life Brings Lee Jun Hyuk, Kim Jae Won, Bae Jong Ok, And More Together In New Drama “The Art Of Sarah”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The Art of Sarah” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“The Art of Sarah” tells the story of Sarah Kim (Shin Hae Sun), a woman determined to become a luxury icon even if she has to fake it, and Mu Gyeong (Lee Jun Hyuk), a man driven to uncover her ambitions.

First, stills of Sarah Kim draw attention with their striking variety, making her appear like entirely different people despite having the same face. One image shows her exuding confidence as the head of an Asian branch of a luxury brand, while another still shows her writing something by herself while shedding tears.

The stills, showing the mysterious side of Sarah Kim—whose true identity and inner thoughts remain unknown—raise curiosity about her life, which is shrouded in secrecy.

Meanwhile, a still of Mu Gyeong looking down into a sewer with a serious facial expression sparks curiosity about what truths might lie buried below.

In a still of him standing at a microphone briefing on the case, his determination to uncover the truth is clear, while another still showing him surrounded by reporters conveys his confusion and frustration.

More stills feature Sarah Kim’s close friend Jung Yeo Jin (Park Bo Kyung), former Boudoir employee Woo Hyo Eun (Jung Da Bin), chairwoman of Samwol Department Store Choi Chae Woo (Bae Jong Ok) and her personal secretary Kang Ji Hwon (Kim Jae Won), and loan company CEO Hong Sung Shin (Jung Jin Young).

Questions arise about how they became connected to Sarah Kim and whether any of them ever saw her true self.

“The Art of Sarah” is set to premiere on February 13.

While you wait, watch Shin Hae Sun in “Mr. Queen”:

Watch Now

Or watch Lee Jun Hyuk in “Love Scout”:

Watch Now

Source (1)