4 Points To Look Forward To In The Second Half Of “No Tail To Tell”

“No Tail to Tell” has revealed key points to anticipate as it heads into its second half!

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama will follow their chaotic journey as the two attempt to save one another.

Spoilers

Here are the key points viewers should pay attention to in the drama’s second half:

The complex relationship between Kang Si Yeol and Eun Ho

Kang Si Yeol and Eun Ho met purely by coincidence. First, Eun Ho bumped into Kang Si Yeol while shopping. Next, she was struck on the head by his soccer ball. Since neither encounter left a good impression, Eun Ho went so far as to deliver what sounded like either a curse or a grim prophecy, telling Kang Si Yeol that she saw no successful future for him—marking the beginning of their “hate relationship.”

However, at that very moment, Eun Ho’s VIP client Lee Yoon (played by Choi Seung Yoon) hit Kang Si Yeol’s friend Hyun Woo Seok (Jang Dong Joo) with a car while driving drunk and fled the scene, further entangling their fates.

The intertwined fates of Kang Si Yeol and Hyun Woo Seok

Contrary to Eun Ho’s earlier prediction, Kang Si Yeol went on to become a world-class soccer player. Nine years later, when the two reunited, Kang Si Yeol failed to recognize Eun Ho, while she immediately switched into sales mode, determined to secure him as a VIP client.

Instead of making a wish for himself, Kang Si Yeol chose to wish on behalf of Hyun Woo Seok. At the time, he had no idea how terrifying the price of a wish—something Eun Ho had warned him about—could be. In the end, Hyun Woo Seok became a successful soccer player as he wished, while Kang Si Yeol’s fate was swapped with his.

As a result, Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol became bound in a mysterious power dynamic centered around the wish. Viewers should keep an eye on whether Si Yeol and Woo Seok’s fates can be reversed.

Collaboration with a mysterious eight-tailed fox

Eun Ho was able to gain the upper hand because reversing fate required the mystical powers of a gumiho. However, when the shaman Jang Do Cheol (Kim Tae Woo) threatened them, Eun Ho saved Kang Si Yeol’s life—and paid a heavy price for her good deed.

That price was transforming from a gumiho into a human. As Eun Ho became human and lost her supernatural powers, she and Kang Si Yeol became partners who share the same fate, both unable to return to their original fates.

In an effort to change their destiny, Kang Si Yeol set out to find another gumiho who could take Eun Ho’s place. During his search, he encountered a mysterious eight-tailed fox (played by Lee Si Woo), signaling a major turning point in the story.

Anticipation is high for the collaboration between Eun Ho, Kang Si Yeol, and the eight-tailed fox as they face interference from Hyun Woo Seok, Jang Do Cheol, and Lee Yoon.

The heart-fluttering changes in Eun Ho and Si Yeol’s relationship

The arrival of the eight-tailed fox—who longed to become human—posed a new question for both Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol.

Eun Ho didn’t want the eight-tailed fox, who resembled her friend Geum Ho in every way, to become human, while Kang Si Yeol hoped that the eight-tailed fox, his last glimmer of hope, would succeed as a gumiho and become human.

Despite their opposing views, the two accompanied the eight-tailed fox on her dream outing to an amusement park—a place she had always wanted to visit in the human world. Kang Si Yeol told Eun Ho that the day would remain in his memory for a long time and expressed his gratitude to her, now his only remaining family and friend, for staying by his side.

His calm words, “You worry about me. I’ll worry about you,” along with the tears of relief Eun Ho shed when she saw him return safely from a fire scene, hinted that their relationship might soon take a romantic turn.

The next episode of “No Tail to Tell” will air on February 6 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

