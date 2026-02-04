3 Intriguing Relationships To Keep An Eye On In 'The Judge Returns'

“The Judge Returns” has highlighted three key relationships between the drama’s characters that viewers should pay close attention to!

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” is a drama starring Ji Sung as corrupt judge Lee Han Young, who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

Here are three standout relationships to pay attention to in “The Judge Returns”:

The relationship between Lee Han Young and Yu Se Hee

The relationship between protagonist Lee Han Young and his wife Yu Se Hee (Oh Se Young) takes a complete 180-degree turn following his time travel. Before the time travel, they were a strictly business couple whose mutual coldness led to a catastrophic end. However, their relationship changes dramatically after Han Young travels 10 years into the past.

Han Young approaches Se Hee, the youngest daughter of the Haenal Law Firm family, in order to exact revenge. However, he also gives her a chance, hoping that like him, she will make a different choice. Se Hee begins to assist Han Young, seeking an independent life for herself rather than living merely as a puppet of her family’s firm. Viewers are focused on how the relationship between these two—who severed their past ill-fated ties to start anew—will unfold.

The alliance between Kang Sin Jin and Park Gwang To

The relationships surrounding the central villain Kang Sin Jin are also noteworthy. Kang Sin Jin builds a shadow government together with former president Park Gwang To (Son Byung Ho), mocking the national government. Their corrupt actions, driven by shared greed, inject heavy tension throughout the drama.

However, in Episode 10, cracks appeared in their partnership when Kang Sin Jin obtained a USB drive containing information about Park Gwang To’s illegal political slush funds. It remains to be seen whether Lee Han Young—who has witnessed the dark reality of power after entering Sin Jin’s inner circle—can successfully achieve justice while navigating the alliance between Kang Shin Jin and Park Gwang To, along with the threat posed by numerous political and business figures.

Kim Jin Ah’s deep grudge against Jang Tae Sik

Kim Jin Ah (Won Jin Ah), who is aiding Lee Han Young in taking down evil, holds a deep grudge against Jang Tae Sik (Kim Bup Rae), CEO of S Shopping. Jin Ah seeks to punish Jang Tae Sik through the law for pushing her father to the brink of death, but she repeatedly fails in the face of his power.

In order to stop her persistent attacks, Jang Tae Sik attempts to appease her, but her unwavering desire for revenge refuses to yield. Her efforts to fully expose Jang Tae Sik—who remains unrepentant and intoxicated by his own power—add tension to the drama.

The next episode of “The Judge Returns” airs on February 6 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, catch up on the previous episodes of the drama below:

Watch Now

