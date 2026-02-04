Lee Sung Kyung In Talks To Star In Cozy Slice-Of-Life Mystery Drama

Lee Sung Kyung may be starring in the upcoming drama “Swan Laundry” (literal title)!

On February 4, SPOTV News reported that Lee Sung Kyung has been cast in the upcoming drama “Swan Laundry.”

In response, her agency Fantagio stated, “It is one of the projects she is currently reviewing.”

“Swan Laundry” is based on author Lee Jae In’s novel “We’ll Solve It in Style, Swan Laundry” (literal translation). The drama is a slice-of-life mystery that follows Baek Eun Jo, the rookie owner and daughter of a long-established laundry shop in Yeosu, as she solves not only laundry and repair requests but also mysterious incidents and everyday cases.

Meanwhile, Lee Sung Kyung is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming MBC drama “In Your Radiant Season.”

Watch Lee Sung Kyung in “Weightlifting Fairy, Kim Bok Joo” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)