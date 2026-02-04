Ha Jung Woo Cautiously Responds To Reports Of July Wedding

Ha Jung Woo has responded cautiously to reports that he may be getting married this summer.

On February 4, MHN Sports reported—citing multiple wedding industry officials—that Ha Jung Woo was planning to hold his wedding around July. His bride-to-be is reportedly a non-celebrity, and the ceremony is expected to be held privately at a venue in Seoul.

On the same day, Ha Jung Woo’s father, actor Kim Yong Gun, shared in a phone interview with a reporter, “They are getting married because they care for each other. Thank you for the congratulations.”

MHN Sports also reported that a wedding hall official revealed, “Ha Jung Woo’s side has recently been personally visiting several wedding venues in Seoul. He appeared to be carefully checking details such as guest capacity, event flow, and security.” Another industry insider added, “While the exact date has not been finalized, it is true that discussions have taken place around a timeframe near July.”

However, speaking to Sports Chosun, Ha Jung Woo expressed surprise at the reports, saying, “If I were to get married, I thought it might be in the summer.” He continued, “The July wedding comment seems to have been something my father said casually. I had mentioned wanting to marry my girlfriend in the summer, but nothing has been decided yet.”

