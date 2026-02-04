aespa’s Karina, Hyeri, And More Tease Stronger Teamwork And Bigger Missions In “Agents Of Mystery 2”

The cast of Netflix’s variety show “Agents of Mystery” has shared their thoughts on the new season!

“Agents of Mystery” is a mystery adventure show in which a team of investigators tracks down and solves bizarre cases that cannot be explained by science. The show is produced by PD Jung Jong Yeon of “The Devil’s Plan,” “The Genius,” “The Great Escape,” and more.

Season 2 will feature the return of the original members—Lee Yong Jin, John Park, Hyeri, Kim Do Hoon, and aespa’s Karina—along with the addition of brand new agent Gabee.

In Season 2, the scale has grown with the addition of outdoor missions. The highlight of the new season is expected to be the team’s continued efforts as agents of the secret organization “XIN,” as they dig into mysterious and supernatural cases while completing their missions.

In the newly released character stills, leader Lee Yong Jin draws attention with his sharp focus as he carefully surveys his surroundings. Lee Yong Jin shared, “It’s truly meaningful to be able to present Season 2 with a larger universe and a deeper story. I practiced organizing situations a lot. Rather than trying to do well on my own, I focused most on clearly fulfilling my role within the team.”

John Park, known as the team’s “brain,” also captivates with his sharp gaze, highlighting his key role in solving missions through logical reasoning and calm judgment. He commented, “The new season is even more spectacular and intense. I think I’ve taken on the role of providing ‘startled’ reactions this time. The shocking moments are still vivid in my memory,” sparking curiosity about the cases that surprised him.

Hyeri, nicknamed the team’s “problem solver,” shared, “The scale and universe have expanded tremendously. Not only fans who loved Season 1, but also viewers looking for large-scale mystery programs will be satisfied.” She added, “I aimed to play a bigger role and worked hard to maintain high concentration during every shoot.”

Kim Do Hoon, known as the team’s action leader, revealed that he thoroughly prepared for Season 2. He said, “I joined with the determination to investigate mysteries more sharply and with greater courage. I realized that bravery is an important investigative skill when solving mysteries. Ahead of Season 2, I even started watching horror movies—which I normally avoid—as a way to build my courage.”

The team’s passionate youngest member Karina also shared, “I wanted to show a more evolved and decisive side of myself. I visited several escape rooms and watched films to build my courage,” demonstrating her dedication.

Regarding new member Gabee, PD Jung Jong Yeon revealed the casting story, saying, “We believed she possessed all the qualities needed for ‘Agents of Mystery.’” Gabee shared that she had always thought, “I want to be inside that show,” while watching it. She added, “I approached it with the mindset of simply doing my part well. I tried to focus on problems that required creativity and solve them by piecing together the story,” raising anticipation for her performance.

The team also expressed special affection for their newest member. Lee Yong Jin praised her, saying, “She showed much bolder gameplay than expected and became a great source of motivation. When we were hesitating, she had the energy to take bold action, which often brought momentum back to the team.”

Hyeri and Karina added, “She showed such incredible energy that it makes us curious about what she’ll do next,” and “There were moments when I wanted to give up, but thanks to Gabee’s energy, we were able to push through and succeed,” highlighting their strong teamwork.

With missions requiring stronger cooperation, the team’s chemistry has also grown tighter. PD Jung Jong Yeon remarked, “The chemistry among the six members is as strong as siblings. They bicker all day, but whenever a crisis demands focus, they support and encourage each other like family.”

Lee Yong Jin said, “Each of us moves differently, but when we come together, we naturally reach one conclusion.” John Park added, “There were moments we wouldn’t have overcome without this teamwork.” Hyeri shared, “During quests that required us to combine our strengths, it truly felt like we were one team,” teasing curiosity with the witty keyword, “Birds of a feather flock together.”

Kim Do Hoon shared, “We each have our own distinct personalities and specialized talents. While it may seem like we have different roles on the surface, we ultimately become stronger together. It felt like more than just camaraderie—it felt like brotherhood.” Karina added, “I think we successfully completed missions by giving each other the right balance of encouragement and tough love.” Lastly, Gabee shared, “Each of us has completely different traits, but when brought together, it created an incredible harmony,” further raising expectations for their refreshing team chemistry.

“Agents of Mystery 2″ will premiere on Netflix on February 27.

While waiting, watch Hyeri in “Friendly Rivalry” below:

Watch Now

And Kim Do Hoon in “Law and The City”:

Watch Now

Source (1)