Kim Sae Ron And Lee Chae Min Reunite As Classmates Caught Between Friendship And First Love In New Youth Romance Film

The upcoming film “Every Day, We” (literal translation) has unveiled new stills!

Based on a webtoon, “Every Day, We” follows Ho Su (Lee Chae Min), who unexpectedly confesses his feelings to his childhood friend Yeo Wool (Kim Sae Ron) the day before high school begins. Caught off guard by his sudden confession and kiss, Yeo Wool reacts with anger, ending their friendship. On the long-awaited first day of high school, Yeo Wool and Ho Su find themselves in the same school and the same class, reunited under new circumstances.

The newly released stills capture the ordinary daily life of typical high school students Ho Su and Yeo Wool, along with the subtle fluttering emotions hidden within those moments. In one still, Yeo Wool is seen pulling her school uniform jacket over her head as she gets caught in a sudden rain shower, her irritated expression resonating with anyone who has ever forgotten to bring an umbrella to school.

Another still shows Yeo Wool chatting happily with a friend during break time, raising anticipation for the fun and excitement students experience as they form new friendships at the start of a new school term.

Meanwhile, Ho Su is seen sitting in a hidden spot inside the school while wearing his uniform, evoking the nostalgic fantasy of creating a secret hideout and gathering with friends to share secrets. In addition, a still of Yeo Wool getting her hair caught on a tree, with Ho Su gently helping untangle it, hints at the sweet and innocent beginnings of first love that can arise from small, everyday mishaps.

“Every Day, We” is set to hit theaters in March 2026.

