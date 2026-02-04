Watch: Bae In Hyuk And His Baby Nephew Get Off To A Rocky Start In 'Our Universe' Preview

tvN’s upcoming drama “Our Universe” has shared a sneak peek of tonight’s premiere!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Bae In Hyuk will star as Sun Tae Hyung, a talented photography assistant who seems prickly on the outside, but is actually a big softie at heart. Roh Jeong Eui will play Woo Hyun Jin, Sun Tae Hyung’s cheerful in-law who is preparing to enter the workforce and dreams of an ordinary life.

The new preview captures Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Joo’s uncomfortable first encounter, in which Tae Hyung visibly struggles with suddenly having a young nephew following him everywhere.

After being horrified by some unhygienic behavior on Woo Joo’s part, Tae Hyung desperately runs away from the baby while pleading, “Don’t follow me. Go back to sleep, instead of getting in the way and bugging me again. When in the world is your aunt getting here?”

When Woo Joo gleefully chases him anyway, Tae Hyung attempts to stop him in his tracks by exclaiming, “Stop! Wait!” After failing, he picks up his nephew and wonders aloud, “Wow, why are you so heavy? Is this weight all poop?” He then worries, “But did you eat today?”

The preview ends with Tae Hyung hearing an ominous sound and saying in horror, “Hey. Hey, stop. This isn’t what I think it is, right?”

Check out the new preview below!

“Our Universe” premieres on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch more teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

