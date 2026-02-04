Watch: Kim Tae Ri Breaks Down Crying While Teaching A Kids' Theater Class In New Variety Show Teaser

tvN’s upcoming variety show “Curtain Up, Class” has released a new teaser!

“Curtain Up, Class” is a new reality program that follows Kim Tae Ri as she becomes the teacher of an after-school theater class at a small-town elementary school. The show, which marks Kim Tae Ri’s first time appearing on a variety show as a member of the fixed cast, will also feature Choi Hyun Wook and Kangnam as assistant teachers.

The new teaser begins with Kim Tae Ri arriving at the elementary school, determined and full of spirit. However, she soon bursts out laughing as she jokingly remarks, “I think this will be my first and last variety show.”

The teaser immediately goes on to show why: Kim Tae Ri’s theater class quickly descends into chaos as the children begin crying, screaming, and running around. Flustered by the unpredictable behavior of unruly kids who can’t seem to stay still for a single moment, a startled Kim Tae Ri laughs, “Why are you crying? Why are you crying?”

After sending the children home for the day, Kim Tae Ri bursts into tears, piquing curiosity as to what could have happened to cause her emotional breakdown.

Check out the new teaser below!

“Curtain Up, Class” will premiere on February 22 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

