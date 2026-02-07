2 Melancholic & 2 Hilarious Moments From Episodes 5-6 Of 'Positively Yours'

Episodes five and six of “Positively Yours” are filled with emotional highs and lows. One moment, our main leads are blissfully happy, and the next, they are questioning whether happiness is something they can truly claim as their own. From Cha Min Uk’s (Hong Jong Hyun) and Hwang Mi Ran’s (Kim Da Som) unrequited love to Jang Hui Won’s (Oh Yeon Seo) jealousy toward anyone who so much as glances at Kang Du Jun (Choi Jin Hyuk), and, of course, the misunderstandings between our central couple, here are two hilarious and two melancholic moments from this week’s episodes of “Positively Yours.”

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Melancholic: Cha Min Uk and the missed opportunity

It is almost a tradition among K-drama audiences to root for the second male lead, and Cha Min Uk from “Positively Yours” is no exception. Not only is he charming and kind, but he is also someone who has stayed by Jang Hui Won’s side since their teenage years. This alone has made a portion of viewers hope that he and Jang Hui Won might end up together. However, the recent episodes make it painfully clear why the possibility of that happening is close to nonexistent.

Cha Min Uk has liked Jang Hui Won for far longer than he even realizes. In fact, he only becomes aware of his feelings after witnessing Kang Du Jun confess his own emotions to her. This raises an important question: would Cha Min Uk have ever realized his love for Jang Hui Won if Kang Du Jun had not entered the picture?

Our female lead and her second love interest have known each other for years. They are familiar with every detail of each other’s lives, which seemingly makes them the perfect match. But what good is that familiarity if neither of them ever chooses to take a step forward? At the same time, the blame cannot be placed solely on Cha Min Uk. Jang Hui Won herself, who appeared to harbor romantic feelings for him until recently, also never made a move.

As melancholic as this situation is, it highlights one painful truth: some people are simply not meant to be together.

Hilarious: Jang Hui Won nominating Kang Du Jun as brand ambassador

No matter how carefully Jang Hui Won chooses her words when addressing Kang Du Jun, trying to maintain professionalism while discouraging his romantic advances, she cannot completely hide her true feelings beneath her nonchalant exterior. For the past four episodes, Kang Du Jun has persistently tried to convince Jang Hui Won to marry him, or at least give him a chance to prove that he could be a suitable partner. Jang Hui Won repeatedly rejects him, and understandably so, given the trauma she carries from her parents’ troubled marriage.

Still, it is clear that she is attracted to Kang Du Jun. After all, why else would she have spent a night with him in the first place?

This attraction becomes impossible to deny in the recent episodes when Jang Hui Won cannot stop staring at Kang Du Jun during office hours. Completely captivated by his manly charm, she accidentally nominates him as the brand ambassador for their liquor brand. What makes the situation even more hilarious is that Kang Du Jun is fully aware of the effect he has on her, and he clearly enjoys it.

Melancholic: Hwang Mi Ran’s unrequited love

Hwang Mi Ran was initially introduced as a misdirect, seemingly positioned as a rival to Jang Hui Won. She was the woman who kissed Jang Hui Won’s crush, which ultimately led Hui Won to have a reckless night that resulted in her current pregnancy. However, it was soon revealed that the entire situation was a misunderstanding and that Hwang Mi Ran is, in fact, a genuinely wonderful friend.

The recent episodes further cement her angelic nature. After learning about Cha Min Uk’s feelings for Jang Hui Won, Hwang Mi Ran does not react with jealousy. Instead, she delivers a quietly heartbreaking monologue, admitting that she would have preferred to be the object of Cha Min Uk’s affection. Despite her heartbreak, she finds herself unable to feel resentment, as she loves Jang Hui Won just as deeply.

Hilarious: Jang Hui Won’s jealousy

The moment Jang Hui Won blurts out Kang Du Jun’s name upon hearing the word “sexy” is already hilarious, but what follows, fueled by her attraction and possibly raging pregnancy hormones, is even better. In a recent episode, Jang Hui Won and Kang Du Jun find themselves at a normal café filled with normal patrons who are, unsurprisingly, mesmerized by Kang Du Jun’s good looks. Even the barista accidentally calls out “nose bridge tea” instead of Kang Du Jun’s name while handing him his drink.

Jang Hui Won, on the other hand, is far from amused. She cannot understand why she feels such intense irritation, but Kang Du Jun understands immediately and teasingly asks her if she is jealous. The entire sequence is laugh-out-loud funny and clearly shows that Jang Hui Won’s heart is beginning to melt for Kang Du Jun.

It seems that before our main leads can grow any closer, they must first drift further apart. Kang Du Jun agrees to become the liquor brand’s ambassador on one condition: that he be allowed to accompany Jang Hui Won to her next doctor’s appointment. However, right before the appointment, Kang Du Jun is called away to attend to his father, leading Jang Hui Won to believe that he no longer wishes to accompany her. Meanwhile, Kang Du Jun does arrive at the hospital just a little too late, only to see Jang Hui Won with Cha Min Uk, sparking a misunderstanding of his own.

Only time will tell whether the couple will clear up these misunderstandings quickly or allow them to simmer and grow even worse.

