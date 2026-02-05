Byeon Woo Seok Showcases Charisma As The Most Beloved Royal In New Drama 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown” has unveiled the first stills of Byeon Woo Seok in character!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Grand Prince Yi An is the late king’s only younger brother, a character who has lived while keeping himself hidden due to an inborn limitation: as the royal family’s second son, he is not allowed to shine or even raise his voice. Despite this, the public picks him as “the most beloved royal in the Republic of Korea,” giving him absolute support for his striking looks and his overflowing dignity and charisma.

In the newly released photos, Grand Prince Yi An showcases his striking presence, neatly suited up as he attends to his official duties and enjoys reading. Even when he spends his leisure time, Grand Prince Yi An’s gaze conveys the distinct dignity unique to royalty.

In addition, the sight of prominent figures bowing their heads with Grand Prince Yi An standing at the very center of the palace hints at the overwhelming charisma he exerts over everyone present. With not only the royal family but the public also paying close attention to his every step, attention is now focused on how Grand Prince Yi An’s marriage—considered a matter of great importance for the royal household—will proceed.

“Perfect Crown” is set to premiere in April. Stay tuned for updates!

