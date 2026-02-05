Kim Hye Soo, Kim Ji Hun, Cho Yeo Jeong, And Kim Jae Chul Confirmed For New Black Comedy Drama

Kim Hye Soo, Kim Ji Hun, Cho Yeo Jeong, and Kim Jae Chul will be starring together in the new drama “The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now” (literal translation)!

On January 5, the production team announced that the project has been confirmed for production and revealed a cast lineup featuring Kim Hye Soo, Cho Yeo Jeong, Kim Ji Hun, and Kim Jae Chul.

“The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now” is a drama that unfolds as a black comedy of spiraling chain reactions, as a popular influencer couple who has sold the image of a happy family and their next-door neighbors—a doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—become entangled in an overwhelming secret that makes even an affair seem trivial.

Kim Hye Soo stars as Kyung Hee, the CEO of an interior design company and a popular influencer who is hungry for greater success.

Cho Yeo Jeong plays Soo Jung, a dermatologist who lives across the hall from Kyung Hee and endures everything to protect her only daughter.

Kim Ji Hun takes on the role of Kyung Hee’s husband Jae Hong, an actor living in the shadow of his successful wife.

Kim Jae Chul portrays Soo Jung’s ex-husband Bo Sung, who will stop at nothing to regain custody of their daughter.

The four appear to be caught in an affair, but as hidden secrets emerge one by one, they are pulled into a series of unpredictable events. Anticipation is growing for the strong on-screen chemistry the actors are expected to deliver through performances that bring each character’s desires to the surface.

After the script reading, Kim Hye Soo said, “Everything felt unique. The way the story unfolds, along with the characters’ individuality and ensemble, was enjoyable.”

Cho Yeo Jeong added, “A thrilling farce built around a single incident unfolds in an exciting way through the actors’ chemistry. Please look forward to it.”

Kim Ji Hun commented, “I liked that the story is fun, fresh, and not predictable. I’ll work hard to keep the set enjoyable through the final shoot.”

Kim Jae Chul also shared his determination, saying, “I’ll work to share the excitement I felt when reading the script with everyone. I’ll greet viewers with a great show.”

“The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now” is slated to premiere this year.

