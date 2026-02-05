Watch: Jisoo Gets A Subscription For Virtual 'Boyfriend On Demand' Service In Teaser For New Drama With Seo In Guk

Are you ready to subscribe to Jisoo and Seo In Guk’s “Boyfriend on Demand”?

Helmed by director Kim Jung Sik of “Work Later, Drink Now” and “Not Others,” “Boyfriend on Demand” is a romantic comedy that follows Seo Mi Rae (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), an overworked webtoon producer who subscribes to a virtual dating simulation service to experience the dates of her dreams.

The newly released teaser begins with the question, “Worn out by life and tired of dating but still want romance?” As Mi Rae links to a mysterious device, she subscribes to a virtual dating reality service—with Yoo In Na introducing her to the magical world sure to set her “heart alight.”

Once Mi Rae enters the service, she goes on numerous heart-fluttering dates with mysteriously dashing men—cameos by Seo Kang Jun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Young Dae, Lee Jae Wook, and more—in a diverse array of settings from campus romance to celebrity and even royalty romance. She finds romance on a yacht, at the beach, in traditional Korean history, and countless more settings.

The teaser ends with the question, “Who will you be dating today?” and the copy, “Log out of reality and set your heart alight with a virtual dating subscription.”

The newly released poster shows Mi Rae deep in thought as the text next to her shows a checklist indicating why she wants the virtual dating subscription.

“Boyfriend on Demand” will premiere on March 6 via Netflix.

