Kim Hyun Jin Transforms Into A Star Romance Novelist In New Drama “Love Phobia”

U+tv’s upcoming drama “Love Phobia” has unveiled new stills of Kim Hyun Jin in character!

“Love Phobia” tells the story of Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of the AI-powered dating app “It’s You.” When their paths cross, they slowly begin to understand each other and embark on a journey to find love.

Kim Hyun Jin plays Han Sun Ho, a novelist who has both good looks and literary talent. Thanks to his striking appearance, Han Sun Ho enjoys idol-level popularity, but he struggles with an identity crisis as a writer in a world that focuses only on his looks. During an unexpected period of wandering, a certain incident leads him to become involved with Yoon Bi Ah, who is completely incompatible from start to finish.

In the stills, Kim Hyun Jin shows off a look worthy of the title “idol of the novel world” with clear skin and delicate features. His focused facial expression while signing books makes it feel as if the star novelist Han Sun Ho has come to life.

Meanwhile, in another still, Han Sun Ho is seen looking around with a serious facial expression. Viewers are left wondering what will happen to Han Sun Ho, who joins the company “It’s You” by chance and shows clashing chemistry with Yoon Bi Ah.

“Love Phobia” is set to premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

