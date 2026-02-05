Yoo Yeon Seok Transforms Into A Lawyer Who Starts Seeing Ghosts In New Drama “Phantom Lawyer”

SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama “Phantom Lawyer” has unveiled new stills of Yoo Yeon Seok in character!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows Shin Yi Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

The stills showcase Yoo Yeon Seok acting multiple roles by portraying his character before and after being possessed, taking on different backstories. Even in a well-tailored suit as a smart lawyer, Yoo Yeon Seok’s signature humanity shines through.

Another still captures his haggard appearance as he visits the church to pray because of the ghosts he sees, whether he wants to or not, after he sets foot in Room 501 of the Okcheon Building, where all the incidents begin.

Looking closer at Shin Yi Rang, it’s clear from these contrasting stills that a hidden story lies behind them. He grew up in the Seocho neighborhood, spending his childhood there and gradually maturing over the years. Now, as a late-blooming lawyer, he hopes to start a new legal career in Seocho, the place he knows best. However, he has repeatedly failed law firm interviews for no apparent reason, living what could be described as a life of constant rejection. Despite this, his nature doesn’t allow him to pass by even an elderly woman selling vegetables on the street, which often earns him the label of a “softie” from his mother at home.

Shin Yi Rang’s life takes an unexpected turn after a single choice. Unaware of the office’s history, he rents a space that was once used as a shaman’s house, and from the moment he settles in, he begins to see ghosts. Shin Yi Rang encounters events that cannot be explained by law or common sense, and because he cannot turn away, he gradually becomes more deeply involved in their stories. This raises curiosity about what the divine world will look like for Shin Yi Rang, now a possessed lawyer.

The production team added, “Shin Yi Rang is neither a character with special powers nor a hero from the start. It is simply his inability to turn away from others that ultimately leads his life in a different direction.”

They continued, “Yoo Yeon Seok has shown a wide range in many projects, and in this project, he convincingly brings Shin Yi Rang to life through his first comic performance, as well as the subtle variations of a one-man, multiple-role possessed acting that reflect the character’s different backstories. Viewers will see a side of Yoo Yeon Seok unlike anything they have seen before.”

“Phantom Lawyer” is set to premiere on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

